RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning on McCoysburg Road.
The road is located southeast of downtown Rensselaer.
According to RVFD fire chief Kenny Haun, the home, a single-family dwelling, is a total loss. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen in the kitchen area and dining room.
The fire is still under investigation, Haun said.
Firefighters were at the scene for several hours, finally extinguishing the blaze at around 3:30 p.m.
RVFD would like to thank the Monon Fire Department and Carpenter Township Fire for their assistance at the scene.