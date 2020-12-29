RENSSELAER — Chief Buildings’ entry in the Holiday Tree Trail at Potawatomi Park in Rensselaer was declared the best Christmas tree display according to city residents.
Over a dozen entries were placed along the trail, with Chief Buildings earning top prize followed by IBEC and Renew Salon. Residents picked their favorite entry by placing non-perishable food items in bins and Chief had the most food donations.
Honorable mention picks included Little Cousin Jasper/5K, Fredrick Family and Browns Garden and Floral Shoppe.
Over 1,800 items were donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer. That is approximately 1,650 pounds of food.
The Rensselaer Parks Department would like to thank those who donated to the food pantry during this year’s contest.