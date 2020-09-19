RENSSELAER — Cold and flu season is fast approaching and Rensselaer Central administrators want to be prepared.
To combat the possibility of losing staff members to common cold or flu, as well as COVID-19, for long periods of time, the corporation is calling on members of the community to fill in as substitute teachers when needed.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said he would like to generate a list of 10 to 15 people in addition to the normal substitute list to keep school running when teachers can’t be at school for fear of passing on an illness.
“One of our biggest risks is people who might have a COVID-like illness or their children have COVID-like illnesses,” Craig said. “If someone has a sore throat and has to go in and have it checked, the family has to quarantine until a negative test comes back. That can cause problems (with) not having staff.”
Craig said the corporation has seen a reduction of substitutes from its list this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re down several subs this year because some are retired and would be in the high risk category,” he said. “We’ve had some that have had non-COVID type illnesses and they’re out for that. If we could get 10, 15 people who would be willing to sub, that would help tremendously. Again, we’re trying to anticipate what’s going to happen down the road to make sure we stay open.”
As an incentive, the RCSC school board approved increases in pay to substitutes during its meeting Tuesday night. For those with a high school diploma, the pay will be $75. For those with an associate degree, it will be $80 and $90 for those with a bachelors degree.
If you have a teaching license, RCSC will pay $100 each day.
“We’re paying the highest sub rates in the area,” Craig said.
To sign up, go to the corporation website and find the employment tab at the upper far right corner of the page. There, you will find instructions and forms.
You can also call 866-7822 if you have questions.
“We’ll provide the training they need. It’s really a simple process,” Craig said.
Corporation officials ensure a safe environment for those interested in serving as substitute teachers.
“All of our kids are wearing masks. They’re doing a great job,” Craig said. “Teachers can maintain social distance. We feel confident we’ve reduced the risk as much as possible. To keep our schools open, we really need to have people help us out with subbing.”
Craig said the students’ behavior during this stressful time has been outstanding as well.
“That’s why I’m so confident we’ve reduced the risk within the buildings that even if a child happens to catch this from a family member and bring it to school, we are going to reduce transmission at school to the absolute minimum,” he said.
The corporation has had just two COVID cases come through its doors in the first five weeks of school.
While in-person instruction seems to be going as smooth as can be expected, Craig added that those receiving distance learning are keeping up as well.
“We think we’re doing a very good job compared with what I’ve heard happening at other schools,” Craig said. At the elementary level we have designated online teachers and they are teaching in real time. Not many schools are doing that. Our teachers have stepped up, they wanted to interact with the students, and I think that’s going very, very well. But still it’s online, it’s not as good as in-person instruction, but I think we’re doing as well as possible.”