RENSSELAER — A Jasper County student has earned academic accolades from a statewide school administrative group for his educational prowess.
William Messman, of Rensselaer Central High School, was named Tuesday one of 40 other students to the 2021 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals.
"We are very proud of Will and this great accomplishment," said Andrew J. Jones, RCHS principal. "He is a great kid that has shown complete dedication to his education. Will has a very bright future."
According to IASP, the students were selected from a field of 270 nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities.
The program is produced by IASP, with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington, and Purdue University.
Student awards will be presented in May by university partners and IASP.
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
• Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves;
• Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
• Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
• Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
• Student transcript, with a focus on Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, International Baccalaureate, and Advanced College Placement classes taken/grades received.
• Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities.
• Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.