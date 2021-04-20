REMINGTON — The town of Remington was one of 80 Hoosier communities that will receive a share of $18.6 million in federal grant funding through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs' COVID-19 Response Grant program.
In all, Remington will get $250,000 — the maximum any grant applicant was eligible to receive. The town will use its grant dollars to assist, at minimum, 25 businesses with payroll and other operational costs.
According to Remington Town Manager Jonathan Cripe, the town will be working through the paperwork with the state over the next couple months.
“Once the grant agreement is in place, we are opening up the application process," he said.
Last year, the grant program awarded 112 grants to 96 communities, totaling more than $20.9 million.
Phase 3 of the program focuses on assisting small businesses, expanding food banks and pantry services, and providing essential mental health services.
For this round, eligible applicants include non-entitlement and entitlement local units of government could apply for up to $250,000. Eligible activities include mental health services, childcare services, public WiFi locations, food pantry or bank services, subsidence payment programs, or grants or loans to businesses to retain low-to-moderate income jobs.
Funding for the COVID-19 Response Phase 3 funding is derived from Indiana’s CARES Act allocation.