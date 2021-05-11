REMINGTON, Ind. — The first time in over a year, the Remington Carpenter Township Public Library will be hosting its first in-house program.
On May 17, the library is holding a plant exchange from 5:30 — 7:00pm. “Bring your extra plants to share with others,” stated Sue Waibel, library director. “Join us even if you don’t have any plants to share, there will be plants that need new homes. Please label them so others know what they are. The plan is to hold the exchange at the gazebo, weather permitting.”
If the weather does not allow the event to be held outside, participants will meet in the Tobias Room. Gardening books will be displayed for reference should anyone want to learn more about a plant.
“We are working on some exciting programs for this summer’s reading program ‘Tails and Tales.’ The program will start June 1st. At 3:30 we will be serving ice cream until 4:30 or supply runs out, whichever comes first,” added Waibel.