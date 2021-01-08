RENSSELAER – Before the first wreaths were placed at veterans’ gravesites in the six Barkley Township cemeteries, the General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was already looking ahead to doing the same in 2021.
Through the Wreaths Across America program, the DAR was able to place 125 wreaths thanks to local donations.
When Jasper County REMC heard the national Wreaths Across America program was offering to match wreath for wreath, Stephanie Johnson, Marketing and Member Services Manager at REMC, was excited to start off the new year by donating 100 wreaths, giving the DAR a good start of 200 wreaths already for the next Christmas season. Wreaths are priced at $15 each.
DAR organizer Cindy Stath hopes to add Weston Cemetery to their wreath program this year, with over 700 veterans buried there.
Last year was the first time the local DAR chapter joined the Wreaths Across America program, and the matching program for 2021 “was too good to pass up.”
She said, “I wasn’t expecting that donation from REMC. This very generous donation really helps us get started.”
“We have high hopes for 2021,” she said
Plans are in the works to place the wreaths earlier as well. She hopes to partner with other organizations to help place the wreaths in Weston and the six cemeteries in Barkley Township.
“The DAR can’t do it by itself, but this great community can, absolutely can,” Stath said.
To meet the goal for 2021, the DAR will need nearly 900 wreaths, and with 200 already funded, the DAR is well on the way.
To donate and be included in the match, which runs through Jan. 15, visit the website, wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0117.