DEMOTTE — United States Postal Service officials joined local post office personnel in honoring one of their own, David “Booker” Abbring, for his 50 years of service to the post office. Abbring has been a postal carrier for all those years with no plans to retire any time soon. On hand to congratulate Abbring were John Umphlett, manager of post office operations; Eric Henry, vice-president of the USPS Central Area, and Christi Johnson-Kennedy, district manager for the Indiana District, DeMotte Postmaster Sandra Norris, co-workers and his wife Paula.
The couple were married in 1973 shortly after he started working at the post office.
Umphlett began by thanking Abbring for his “50 years of incredible federal service.” He said over the years there have been many changes and improvements to the postal services. “Your contribution in making these changes possible has brought the postal service to where it is today,” he said to Abbring.
Johnson-Kennedy thanked all the postal workers in the DeMotte office. She offered Abbring a gift in recognition of his service and said she would return when he finally decides to retire to shake his hand again.
Henry said there are over 115,000 employees in 14 states in the central area. “It is a great pleasure to recognize an employee who’s has given the postal service an immense amount of his life. We have 100 employees with over 50 years of service or more. It’s an incredible amount of commitment to the postal service.”
Abbring was awarded a 50 pin, plus an engraved clock, and several letters from postal officials including the U.S. Postmaster General, all honoring his years of service.
Henry said they have an employee of 66 years, who is 90, and “still going strong.” Reading the letter from the postmaster general, he said Abbring is among an elite group. “Very few of the 550,000 postal employees ever achieve 50 years of government service,” he continued.
Abbring was asked what was the best part of his employment. He said, “That I got the job.” He said he began as a substitute for a substitute because both the regular carrier and the substitute were sick. He was asked to be a carrier, and at first he turned it down. But, he said, when no one else stepped up to apply, he decided to take the job. He doesn’t plan to stop working any time in the near future either, and will continue to deliver the mail on his route as he has for the last five decades.
“I encourage USPS as a career because we have great benefits and great pay. I feel fortunate to have worked in DeMotte my entire career and I am grateful for my job,” said Abbring in a press release from the Postal Service. The release states, “Abbring is well known in DeMotte – and not just for his long career. He made a name for himself as a basketball standout during high school. It’s not unusual for other employees to hear from customers asking, ‘Is Booker still working?’, referring to him by his nickname."
According to the release, there were three rural routes delivered from the DeMotte Post Office when Abbring was hired. There are nine routes today. When asked what changes he thinks have impacted his job the most, he said, “Definitely technology. So many things are automated and we do quite a bit of scanning during our workday. Of course, there are way more packages, too.”