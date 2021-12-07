DELPHI – Detectives investigating the homicides of two teenage girls in Delphi nearly five years ago are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person behind a social media account used to communicate with female juveniles.
Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators reached out to the media Monday night asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner/user of “anthony_shots” that has been used on Snapchat and Instagram, as well as other social media apps, in 2016 and 2017.
The bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were discovered Feb. 14, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi one day after a relative dropped the girls off for a two-hour hike on an off-day from school.
ISP officials said the person using the “anthony_shots” profile used photographs of a male model and “portrayed himself as being extremely wealth and owning numerous sports cars.”
Police added that the person used the account to communicate with underage girls in an attempt to solicit nude photographs and addresses to meet with them.
Police said they have identified the male model in the images used by the “anthony_shots” profile and that person is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives want more information about the person who created the profile.
Police said anyone who has communicated with, met or attempted to meet the person behind “anthony_shots” to contact law enforcement by using the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.
Investigators are looking for as much information as possible from people who communicated with the profile, including how they communicated and through which social media platform.
Any saved images or conversations involving the "anthony_shots" account should be attached to an email, police said.