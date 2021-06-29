RENSSELAER — With a big heart for the city of Rensselaer and a strong eye for design, Tabetha Heemstra is making McKinley Manor a staple of the city.
McKinley Manor, an 1800s Victorian-style home located at 500 N. McKinley Ave., was originally built by George F. Barber, who was one of the most successful architects in the United States and known for his Victorian work. Originally owned by the David Benjamin Nowels family, the property is now in the hands of Heemstra.
The Nowels family were among the first settlers in the area, arriving in 1834. The house was rebuilt in 1854 to replace an earlier structure, now characterizing it as a “saltbox” house, meaning the roof line is uneven.
Heemstra works alongside her husband at his business, APEX Waste. As the summer of 2020 was starting to close, Heemstra knew she wanted to pursue her passions and slow down her time at APEX Waste.
In July 2020, Heemstra purchased McKinley Manor, which will soon turn into a rental vacation home.
When Heemstra was a young girl, she enjoyed visiting her grandparents’ house, as the road was decorated in original red brick and the car “bumped as she rode along.” Eventually, the bricks got torn and paved over by cement.
“I was devastated, even as a little girl.” Heemstra said. “It kills me when history is being erased.”
Heemstra’s father, who has been gone for a handful of years, helped her with projects around the house.
“When I was 16, I even helped him fix my first car. He is the one who gave me the courage to do all of this,” she said.
Heemstra has been restoring the building since July 2020, and she plans to open it for reservations in April 2022.
Heemstra has kept little snippets of the history behind the building, whether it be the ornate woodwork above the front window or the pillars on the front porch. However, keeping these snippets of history requires a lot of work for Heemstra.
One of the hardest parts of renovating has been removing paint off of the windows, since it can be time consuming.
Although Heemstra deals with difficulties, there are parts she enjoys as well. One of her most fun activities is finding things for the rooms. Heemstra’s easiest skill is the ability to envision.
“I walk into a room and I immediately see where everything is supposed to go," she said. "I love to design.”
With Heemstra’s renovations, she’s also had some interesting findings.
Above a ceiling tile, she found a handful of older magazines and a newspaper from 1917. Alongside this, in the attic she found a surplus of wood and building pieces used in the original build of the manor. She plans to implement some of these findings back into the restoration of the building.
Bailey Bogaard, Heemstra’s daughter, helps Heemstra with the restoration of the building, as well as managing the social media accounts.
Heemstra is eager to finish this building, and after completion she may start another.
“It takes a village to make things happen. I want people to see how great Rensselaer really is,” she said. “Let’s make it good.”
You can watch for updates on the Facebook or Instagram pages, McKinley Manor. If you have any questions about the manor, you can call 219-964-3030.