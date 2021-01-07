Area students named to Trine President's, Dean's lists
ANGOLA, Ind. — Several local Trine University students were named to the President's List for the Fall 2020 term.
To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
The following area students were named to the President's List:
• Renee Conner of Francesville, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Education Dual Licensure
• Emma Fase of DeMotte, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
• Madey Flick of Wheatfield, majoring in Marketing
• Cameron VanderMolen of Rensselaer, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Two other students earned spots on the university’s Dean’s List, including:
• Thomas Feddeler of Wheatfield, majoring in Accounting
• Zachary Thomas of DeMotte, majoring in Social Studies Education
To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course.
Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
Students named to University of Evansville Dean's List for Fall 2020
EVANSVILLE — A pair of local students were recently named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester from the University of Evansville.
The following students received Dean's List Honors:
• McKenzie Adams of DeMotte, majoring in Nursing
• Kendall Schneider of DeMotte, majoring in Nursing
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Students at the University of Evansville shape powerful and enduring change. UE is the first in Indiana to be designated as an Ashoka U Changemaker Campus, and its changemaking culture empowers students to improve the world around them as UE Changemakers. UE has an array of majors in business; engineering; the arts and sciences; and health science programs. UE has a diverse student body that represents 44 states and 52 countries. U.S. News & World Report recognizes UE as the #4 Best College in the Midwest among private schools.
For more information, please visit evansville.edu.