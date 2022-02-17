INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House of Representatives on Feb. 14 unanimously supported efforts to memorialize Capt. Ronald D. Gutwein for his military service by naming a bridge on I-65 after the local war hero, according to State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston).
Lehe, co-author of House Concurrent Resolution 6 urging the Indiana Department of Transportation to name the bridge spanning the Wabash River after Capt. Gutwein, said the Francesville native served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot. He received a Silver Star Medal for his courage and bravery when he delivered infantry troops through enemy-controlled territory numerous times while facing hostile fire.
He also received the Purple Heart after being wounded during combat. Capt. Gutwein earned four Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals, and was nominated for the Distinguished Service Medal, the second-highest decoration the U.S. awards for heroism.
"Hundreds of motorists travel on this bridge every day, and it's fitting that it would bear the name of a local war hero who bravely served this great nation," Lehe said. "This would be a great way to recognize his efforts and those who served alongside him, and remind younger generations of the sacrifices made by those who served."
A graduate of Francesville High School, Capt. Gutwein attended Moody Bible Institute before enlisting in the United States Army as a private and working his way up to the rank of captain. His brother, State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) is also a Vietnam veteran.
"Today was very emotional for me as I reflected on our years growing up together and our time in the military," Gutwein said. "Ron was brave and selfless, and wanted to always help others. I'm so proud of him, and although he has been gone for many years now, I miss him very much. Naming a bridge after him would be an incredible way to honor his memory and life of service."
After leaving the Army, Capt. Gutwein continued to serve the country as an aviation safety consultant to U.S. allies in the Middle East. He also worked as a civilian pilot, where he flew medivac missions for the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota until his untimely death in 1985.