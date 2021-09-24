RENSSELAER — It’s that time of year where pumpkins are gathered and carved, costumes are being designed and made, and the houses begin to go through their first holiday makeover to try and draw trick or treaters at the end of the month.
If you’re the type of person who prefers treats over tricks, head over to your local library. They have quite the “treat” for patrons who are interested in joining their local book clubs.
DeMotte’s Bookies will be gathering Tuesday, Oct. 19, at either 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. to discuss The Friend by Sigrid Nunez. Call ahead to find out the exact time.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. to discuss The Winter Soldier by Daniel Mason.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will be meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Cakes and Cups Bakery in Wheatfield at 2 p.m. to dive into Promise Not to Tell by Jennifer McMahon.
Rensselaer’s Men’s Group Discussion will be meeting Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. to cover On the House by John Boehner. The library would also like to note that the Men’s Group was created for men, but anyone is welcome to join.
Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will be meeting Oct.r 28 at 1 p.m. to discuss Anxious People by Fredrik Backman.
If you have interest in joining a group or have any questions, contact your local library.