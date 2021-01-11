Jasper County Court News
DECEMBER
December 31
Fifth Third Bank N.A. vs. Sheryl A. Warran, Timothy L. Warran, mortgage foreclosure
December 30
Citibank N.A. vs. Jeremy Hogge, civil collection
December 29
Ceres Solutions Coop Inc. vs. Rensselaer Plastics Co., small claims
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Miranda Steele, civil collection
Chris Thomas, Jennifer Thomas vs. Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC, civil tort
December 28
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Angela Nagel, civil collection
Citibank N.A. vs, Jeremy Hogge, civil collection
Ceres Solutions Coop Inc. vs. Big C Trucking LLC, small claims
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Tera Ritchie, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Ashley Gidley, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Madelyn Leach, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Brenda Manns, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. James C. Trajkovski, civil collection
December 23
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Katie Graham, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Patricia M. Baker, civil collection
December 22
Northern Indiana Public Service Company vs. Jeffery Reynolds, Steven Wilson, civil tort
December 21
In Re: The marriage of Tonya Zulaski and Simon Zulaski, domestic relations with children
Marissa Clark vs. Justin Clark, small claims
Snow & Sauerteig LLP vs. David Odle Jr., small claims
Snow & Sauerteig LLP vs. Michael Murphy, small claims
December 18
In Re: The marriage of Rodney Fout and Danielle Fout, domestic relations without children
December 17
In Re: The marriage of Lisa Caponegri and Anthony R. Caponegri, domestic relations with children
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Richard Valles, small claims
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Brie Caldwell, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dennis Griffin, civil collection
December 16
In Re: The marriage of Kevan L. Schultz and Kelly Schultz, domestic relations with no children
Bank of America N.A. vs. Teresa Osorio, civil collection
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Julie Onohan, civil collection
Rebecca L. Loveless vs. Cooper’s Tire & Service, Wonderland Tire Co. Inc., small claims
Cavalry SPV LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Troy Nuss, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wendy Davis, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Beougher, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wendell Thompson, civil collection
December 15
In Re: The marriage of Scott M. Shelhart and Lisa M. Shelhart, domestic relations without children
CVI SGP Acquisition Trust vs. Laurence Coty, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Nancy Daniels, civil collection
December 14
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. vs. Julie Koebcke, civil collection
Meadowood Apts. vs. Ronald Pratt, Kristina Seifert, small claims (eviction)
December 11
In Re: The marriage of Ashley Dawn Meyer and Christopher Meyer, domestic relations with children
Justin L. Greenfield, Jessica Sutton, Bentley Sutton vs. Alfredo Rodriguez, Geico Insurance Company, civil tort
Horizon Bank vs. Cody Irvine, Pamela Irvine, small claims
Orthodontic Alliances P.C. vs. Heather Ames, Michael Ames, small claims
Wakefield & Associates Inc. assignee of Superior Ambulance Indiana vs. Theresa Heflin, small claims
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Donald Novosel, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Frederick Burke, Michelle Burke, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Ashley Nicole Allen, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Vanessa Arroyo, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Chad Zimmerman, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Brandon Wagner, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Randall Kudlo, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Daniel Lippman, small claims
Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Jackie Kistner, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Leslie Mershon, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Matthew Bennett, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Amber Wooten, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Eric Stewart, small claims
Leestma Medical Center vs. Bonita White, small claims
December 10
RHP Properties vs. Renee Risner, small claims
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Michael Hodges, small claims
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Cruz Crouch, small claims
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Juan Garcia, small claims
Cavalry SPV LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Jennifer Hobson, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Chelsea Mattocks, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Soren Rinker, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. David Stevers, civil collection
December 8
Cavalry SPV LLC vs. Pier Parker, civil collection
SoFi Lending Corp. as attorney-in-face for Wilmington Trust et al vs. Douglas Redelman, civil collection
Cavalry SPV LLC vs. Joe Neira, civil collection
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jerry Sullivan, civil collection
Mike S. Solomey vs. Jeremy Soleski, Jessica R. Soleski, small claims (eviction)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Kalynn Anderson, small claims
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Victoria Anderson, small claims
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Jesse Dame, small claims
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Glenda Ulm, civil collection
December 7
In Re: The marriage of Ashley Ford and Anthony Ford, domestic relations with children
December 4
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jennifer Webb, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Shanda Dunham, civil collection
December 3
Bank of America N.A. vs. Dean Miller, civil collection
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Candice Fuller, civil collection
December 2
In Re: The marriage of Erica M. Lotz and Joshua Lotz, domestic relations with children
In Re: The marriage of John A. Balvich and Melissa A. Balvich, domestic relations with children
Stan Virkler vs. Lawrance Crawford, Candance Sweet, small claims (eviction)
Kaeleigh Denton vs. McKenzie Foods Inc. d/b/a KFC, civil tort
December 1
In Re: The marriage of Tobey Joe Cunningham and Joan Elizabeth Cunningham, domestic relations without children
James E. Tiemens, Sandra L. Tiemens vs. Dan Nichols, small claims (eviction)
NOVEMBER
November 30
In Re: The marriage of Robert A. Kollada and Angela M. Kollada, domestic relations with children
November 25
Citibank, N.A. vs. Jean Castor, civil collection
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs, Nathaniel Johnson, small claims
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Christopher Brackman, small claims
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Craig Anderson, small claims
Arthur Van Kley, Vicki Van Kley vs. Brett Kramer, Tristan Kramer, small claims
Capital One Bank USA, N.A. vs. Tera A. Ritchie, civil collection
November 24
Citibank, N.A. vs. Brian Strong, civil collection
November 20
In Re: The marriage of Donna R. Reed and Kent C. Reed, domestic relations without children
Calvary SPV LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Samantha Miller, civil collection
Calvary SPV LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Teresa Osorio, civil collection
November 19
Capital One Bank USA, N.A. vs. Karen Walstra, civil collection
I-65 Truck and Accessories Sales LLC vs. Mahlon Neff, civil collection
November 18
Daniel Harders vs. Lynn Stone, civil tort
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robbi Bussiere, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jennifer Modglin, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bruce Lloyd, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jessica O’Malley, civil collection
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Dibkey, civil collection
November 17
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. William Flatt, civil collection
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Phyllis Milbourn, civil collection
U.S. Bank National Association as trustee vs. The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Sharon L. Morin, deceased, CACH LLC, Midland Funding, mortgage foreclosure
November 16
In Re: The marriage of Abbey L. Tillema and Caleb A. Tillema, domestic relations without children
Terrence Ber (Trustee) vs. Jimmy D. Segers, small claims
Bank of America N.A. vs. Dean Miller, civil collection
State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Noah Miller, civil tort
November 13
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Wendy Smith, civil collection
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Wantola, civil collection
November 12
Discover Bank vs. Donald Davis, civil collection
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kacey Lock, civil collection
Christopher McKinney, Faith McKinney vs. Robert McKinney, small claims (eviction)
Gene & Tony’s DeMotte Auto Sales, Inc. vs. Albert C. Morgan, small claims
Rick Burlington, Sandy Burlington vs. Brian Walwer, small claims
November 11
CommunityWide Federal Credit Union vs. Raquel Wicker, civil collection
November 10
Teachers Credit Union vs. Krista O’Brien, Thomas O’Brien, civil collection
November 9
In Re: The marriage of Ricky Gilbert and Dawn Gilbert, domestic relations without children
Citibank, N.A. vs. Ashley Allen, civil collection
Mariner Finance LLC successor in interest in Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Shane Minch, civil collection
Heritage Acceptance Corporation vs. Sharon Dowty, civil collection
November 6
Colleen Simpson, Jonathan Simpson vs. NIPSCO, small claims
November 4
In Re: The marriage of Ryan McGee and Gwen Bulington, domestic relations with no children
In Re: The marriage of Gwen M. Bulington and Ryan L. McGee, domestic relations without children
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Arthur Newbury III, civil collection
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Anthony Arcuri, Michael Owens, civil collection
November 3
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. vs. Jason Strutz, civil collection
Indiana Receivables Inc. assignee of Zibby-Symbol Luxury Products vs. Dennis Challoner, civil collection
Citibank N.A. vs. Alexandria Stark, civil collection
November 2
In Re: The marriage of Joshua T.P. Thomas and Jessica E. Thomas, domestic relations with children
Midland Credit Management, inc. vs, Steven Mattocks, civil collection
Darrell Paymaster, Tina Paymaster vs. Ronald Filson, Michelle Filson, Kohlhagen Farms, mortgage foreclosure
Gary Van Baren, Walita Van Baren vs. Lora Rae Van Baren, small claims
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Windy Morgan, civil collection
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. vs. Leah Getz, civil collection
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Chambler Wireman, civil collection