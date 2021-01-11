JC court news

Jasper County Court News

DECEMBER

December 31

Fifth Third Bank N.A. vs. Sheryl A. Warran, Timothy L. Warran, mortgage foreclosure

December 30

Citibank N.A. vs. Jeremy Hogge, civil collection

December 29

Ceres Solutions Coop Inc. vs. Rensselaer Plastics Co., small claims

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Miranda Steele, civil collection

Chris Thomas, Jennifer Thomas vs. Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC, civil tort

December 28

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Angela Nagel, civil collection

Citibank N.A. vs, Jeremy Hogge, civil collection

Ceres Solutions Coop Inc. vs. Big C Trucking LLC, small claims

Second Round Sub LLC vs. Tera Ritchie, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Ashley Gidley, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Madelyn Leach, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Brenda Manns, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. James C. Trajkovski, civil collection

December 23

Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Katie Graham, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Patricia M. Baker, civil collection

December 22

Northern Indiana Public Service Company vs. Jeffery Reynolds, Steven Wilson, civil tort

December 21

In Re: The marriage of Tonya Zulaski and Simon Zulaski, domestic relations with children

Marissa Clark vs. Justin Clark, small claims

Snow & Sauerteig LLP vs. David Odle Jr., small claims

Snow & Sauerteig LLP vs. Michael Murphy, small claims

December 18

In Re: The marriage of Rodney Fout and Danielle Fout, domestic relations without children

December 17

In Re: The marriage of Lisa Caponegri and Anthony R. Caponegri, domestic relations with children

DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Richard Valles, small claims

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Brie Caldwell, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dennis Griffin, civil collection

December 16

In Re: The marriage of Kevan L. Schultz and Kelly Schultz, domestic relations with no children

Bank of America N.A. vs. Teresa Osorio, civil collection

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Julie Onohan, civil collection

Rebecca L. Loveless vs. Cooper’s Tire & Service, Wonderland Tire Co. Inc., small claims

Cavalry SPV LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Troy Nuss, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wendy Davis, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Beougher, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wendell Thompson, civil collection

December 15

In Re: The marriage of Scott M. Shelhart and Lisa M. Shelhart, domestic relations without children

CVI SGP Acquisition Trust vs. Laurence Coty, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Nancy Daniels, civil collection

December 14

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. vs. Julie Koebcke, civil collection

Meadowood Apts. vs. Ronald Pratt, Kristina Seifert, small claims (eviction)

December 11

In Re: The marriage of Ashley Dawn Meyer and Christopher Meyer, domestic relations with children

Justin L. Greenfield, Jessica Sutton, Bentley Sutton vs. Alfredo Rodriguez, Geico Insurance Company, civil tort

Horizon Bank vs. Cody Irvine, Pamela Irvine, small claims

Orthodontic Alliances P.C. vs. Heather Ames, Michael Ames, small claims

Wakefield & Associates Inc. assignee of Superior Ambulance Indiana vs. Theresa Heflin, small claims

Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Donald Novosel, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Frederick Burke, Michelle Burke, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Ashley Nicole Allen, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Vanessa Arroyo, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Chad Zimmerman, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Brandon Wagner, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Randall Kudlo, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Daniel Lippman, small claims

Wakefield & Associates Inc. vs. Jackie Kistner, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Leslie Mershon, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Matthew Bennett, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Amber Wooten, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Eric Stewart, small claims

Leestma Medical Center vs. Bonita White, small claims

December 10

RHP Properties vs. Renee Risner, small claims

DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Michael Hodges, small claims

DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Cruz Crouch, small claims

DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Juan Garcia, small claims

Cavalry SPV LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Jennifer Hobson, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Chelsea Mattocks, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Soren Rinker, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. David Stevers, civil collection

December 8

Cavalry SPV LLC vs. Pier Parker, civil collection

SoFi Lending Corp. as attorney-in-face for Wilmington Trust et al vs. Douglas Redelman, civil collection

Cavalry SPV LLC vs. Joe Neira, civil collection

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jerry Sullivan, civil collection

Mike S. Solomey vs. Jeremy Soleski, Jessica R. Soleski, small claims (eviction)

DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Kalynn Anderson, small claims

DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Victoria Anderson, small claims

DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Jesse Dame, small claims

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Glenda Ulm, civil collection

December 7

In Re: The marriage of Ashley Ford and Anthony Ford, domestic relations with children

December 4

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jennifer Webb, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Shanda Dunham, civil collection

December 3

Bank of America N.A. vs. Dean Miller, civil collection

Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Candice Fuller, civil collection

December 2

In Re: The marriage of Erica M. Lotz and Joshua Lotz, domestic relations with children

In Re: The marriage of John A. Balvich and Melissa A. Balvich, domestic relations with children

Stan Virkler vs. Lawrance Crawford, Candance Sweet, small claims (eviction)

Kaeleigh Denton vs. McKenzie Foods Inc. d/b/a KFC, civil tort

December 1

In Re: The marriage of Tobey Joe Cunningham and Joan Elizabeth Cunningham, domestic relations without children

James E. Tiemens, Sandra L. Tiemens vs. Dan Nichols, small claims (eviction)

—————

NOVEMBER

November 30

In Re: The marriage of Robert A. Kollada and Angela M. Kollada, domestic relations with children

November 25

Citibank, N.A. vs. Jean Castor, civil collection

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs, Nathaniel Johnson, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Christopher Brackman, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Craig Anderson, small claims

Arthur Van Kley, Vicki Van Kley vs. Brett Kramer, Tristan Kramer, small claims

Capital One Bank USA, N.A. vs. Tera A. Ritchie, civil collection

November 24

Citibank, N.A. vs. Brian Strong, civil collection

November 20

In Re: The marriage of Donna R. Reed and Kent C. Reed, domestic relations without children

Calvary SPV LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Samantha Miller, civil collection

Calvary SPV LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Teresa Osorio, civil collection

November 19

Capital One Bank USA, N.A. vs. Karen Walstra, civil collection

I-65 Truck and Accessories Sales LLC vs. Mahlon Neff, civil collection

November 18

Daniel Harders vs. Lynn Stone, civil tort

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robbi Bussiere, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jennifer Modglin, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bruce Lloyd, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jessica O’Malley, civil collection

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Dibkey, civil collection

November 17

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. William Flatt, civil collection

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Phyllis Milbourn, civil collection

U.S. Bank National Association as trustee vs. The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Sharon L. Morin, deceased, CACH LLC, Midland Funding, mortgage foreclosure

November 16

In Re: The marriage of Abbey L. Tillema and Caleb A. Tillema, domestic relations without children

Terrence Ber (Trustee) vs. Jimmy D. Segers, small claims

Bank of America N.A. vs. Dean Miller, civil collection

State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Noah Miller, civil tort

November 13

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Wendy Smith, civil collection

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Wantola, civil collection

November 12

Discover Bank vs. Donald Davis, civil collection

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kacey Lock, civil collection

Christopher McKinney, Faith McKinney vs. Robert McKinney, small claims (eviction)

Gene & Tony’s DeMotte Auto Sales, Inc. vs. Albert C. Morgan, small claims

Rick Burlington, Sandy Burlington vs. Brian Walwer, small claims

November 11

CommunityWide Federal Credit Union vs. Raquel Wicker, civil collection

November 10

Teachers Credit Union vs. Krista O’Brien, Thomas O’Brien, civil collection

November 9

In Re: The marriage of Ricky Gilbert and Dawn Gilbert, domestic relations without children

Citibank, N.A. vs. Ashley Allen, civil collection

Mariner Finance LLC successor in interest in Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Shane Minch, civil collection

Heritage Acceptance Corporation vs. Sharon Dowty, civil collection

November 6

Colleen Simpson, Jonathan Simpson vs. NIPSCO, small claims

November 4

In Re: The marriage of Ryan McGee and Gwen Bulington, domestic relations with no children

In Re: The marriage of Gwen M. Bulington and Ryan L. McGee, domestic relations without children

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Arthur Newbury III, civil collection

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Anthony Arcuri, Michael Owens, civil collection

November 3

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. vs. Jason Strutz, civil collection

Indiana Receivables Inc. assignee of Zibby-Symbol Luxury Products vs. Dennis Challoner, civil collection

Citibank N.A. vs. Alexandria Stark, civil collection

November 2

In Re: The marriage of Joshua T.P. Thomas and Jessica E. Thomas, domestic relations with children

Midland Credit Management, inc. vs, Steven Mattocks, civil collection

Darrell Paymaster, Tina Paymaster vs. Ronald Filson, Michelle Filson, Kohlhagen Farms, mortgage foreclosure

Gary Van Baren, Walita Van Baren vs. Lora Rae Van Baren, small claims

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Windy Morgan, civil collection

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. vs. Leah Getz, civil collection

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Chambler Wireman, civil collection

