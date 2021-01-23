RENSSELAER — An Indianapolis man was arrested late Saturday morning after leading police on a 24-mile violent high-speed chase along Interstate 65.
Mohammed O. Elobaid, 29, of Indianapolis, faces charges in Lake County of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; two counts of reckless driving, Class A and Class B misdemeanors, respectively; and operating a vehicle never licensed, a Class A misdemeanor.
He will also face charges in Jasper County; those are pending at this time.
According to police, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received numerous calls around 11:45 a.m. Saturday about an erratic driver headed north on I-65 near the 215-mile marker. Callers told police a white 2004 Toyota Camry was weaving, unsafely merging in front of other vehicles, braking when it wasn’t necessary, driving down the middle of the two-lane divided roadway and almost stopping traffic.
Indiana State Police troopers found the vehicle near the 225-mile marker and made a stop after observing the vehicle make additional traffic violations.
According to police, Elobaid initially refused to identify himself or exit his vehicle and made “erratic and threatening” statements to officers. When troopers opened the driver’s side door, Olobaid placed the car into drive and fled the traffic stop, police said.
This began a 24-mile high-speed chase through Jasper County and into Lake County. Police said all ramps leading onto I-65 were closed as stop sticks were deployed by several law enforcement agencies – two of which were struck near the 248-mile marker.
According to police, a Lake County deputy pulled in front of Elobaid to slow him down, but Elobaid accelerated and rammed the rear of the police cruiser. A second Lake County deputy was also struck by Elobaid, police said.
At the 249-mile marker (109th Avenue), Elobaid stopped his vehicle and fled on foot, police said, then ran into a ditch where there were several large rocks. Elobaid allegedly began to hurl the rocks at police, who then attempted to subdue him with “non-lethal force,” which they said was ineffective.
Elobaid was taken into custody after a Crown Point Police K-9 was released and subdued him.
After being medically cleared, Elobaid was transported to the Lake County Jail for processing, where he will await an initial hearing.