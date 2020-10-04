RENSSELAER — An Illinois woman sustained serious injuries early Saturday after she was ejected from her vehicle after rolling it several times along Interstate 65.
According to Indiana State Police, the driver, Jeneisha H. Thomas, 20, of Matteson, Ill., was headed north on I-65 at the 217 mile marker when she drove left off the road and into the grassy median, where her 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee “rolled several times” and came to rest in the median.
The accident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say Thomas was ejected from the Jeep at some point turning the rollover and sustained undetermined serious injuries.
A medical helicopter was requested and transported Thomas to Christ Advocate Hospital in Illinois for treatment.
ISP officials are continuing their investigation into the crash. Anyone with information regarding the crash is requested to call the Lowell Post at 219-696-6242.