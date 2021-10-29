RENSSELAER — A former Kankakee Valley Middle School teacher has pleaded guilty to Level 1 felony child molestation.
Matthew Hostetler, 28, Valparaiso, entered his plea Oct. 27 in Jasper Superior Court to one count of child molestation, admitting he had sexual intercourse with a student twice during school hours. The two encounters occurred in the fall of 2020.
Judge Russell Bailey will decide Nov. 24 whether to accept the plea agreement and terms.
The plea agreement calls for Hostetler to be sentenced to 30 years with the Indiana Dept. of Corrections, with five years suspended to probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman said Hostetler violated the trust placed in him by students, parents and school staff.
“Teachers are trusted to always look out for the best interests of their students,” Taulman said. “Mr. Hostetler violated that trust in the worst way, taking advantage of a vulnerable student.”
The allegations against Hostetler came to light in February when the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding inappropriate touching between Hostetler and female students.
When interviewed by police, Hostetler admitted to having had sexual intercourse with a female student on school property. The child was 13 at the time.
The school issued a letter to parents that same month informing them that Hostetler was no longer employed by Kankakee Valley School Corporation.
“I commend the student who came forward with concerns,” Taulman said. “Allegations such as these should always be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. That is what happened in this case, bringing a sexual predator to justice.”