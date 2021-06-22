Erica Kingman, a native of Remington and graduate of Tri-County Junior Senior High School, is following in the footsteps of her parents and has opened a new business in Rensselaer.
The court-appointed special advocate (CASA) is married, and has three children.
About four years ago, Kingman said she got the “small business bug,” as she was employed at her parent’s small business for 14 years. She wanted to create her own small business.
“Nothing worked out the way I wanted to at first. But then, things just began to line up. It was an opportunity that I couldn’t give up.”
“Erica’s Boutique” opened June 22 on 110 N. Front St.
The shop will have women’s clothing, including jeans and tops. Customers will also be able to find roll on perfume, lotion, jewelry and purses.
“My goal was to give unique choices," she said. "I wanted to give women a place to go where they haven’t had options like that before in Rensselaer.”
Kingman will host an opening party June 25 that will include a ribbon cutting, giveaways, and an all-around celebration of her new small business opening.
Kingman said she is excited to “get this place open and have some new options for the women of Rensselaer.”
Customers can check the Facebook page, Erica’s Boutique, for updates and about new items coming into the shop.