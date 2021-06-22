RENSSELAER — Chris Meeks has seen a lot over the years, particularly as a driver education instructor at Rensselaer Central High School.
But for him, 2021 will be memorable for more than COVID-19.
Meeks is teaching seven sets of twins.
Joe Burvan, Meeks’ mentor throughout his school career, was a long-time teacher who inspired Meeks to pursue his separate passions.
“I liked the interaction he had with his students," Burvan said.
Meeks and Burvan followed the same life path. They were both coaches, physical education teachers, and driver’s education teachers. Burvan was the best man at Meeks’ wedding.
This year, Meeks has experienced a different driver’s education class than ever before. The pandemic is still affecting things, so there’s different procedures that the instructors have to undergo.
“The school and the health department came up with a great plan. There are two separate classrooms, one child drives at a time, and there is lots of cleaning involved,” Meeks said.
Meeks said the twins each have “different personalities — in fact, a lot different than each other."
Although teaching seven sets of twins may seem like a lot to handle, Meeks said he enjoys working with the 14 kids on their driving skills.
“My passion, my love, is working with kids," he said. "I enjoy those relationships.”
The teens are required to complete at least six hours of driving time, and since COVID-19 restricts them from driving with another student, Meeks rides with them and likes to carry on conversations as they’re driving.
“I always ask them questions,” he said, “The twins have separate pathways, and I like getting to know about them both.”
For the first time this past school year, Meeks was the health teacher as well as the physical education teacher.
“When I was only a P.E. teacher, I was limited to who I had communication with," he said. "I like to develop more relationships. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting kids from the other end of the school.”