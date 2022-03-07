CARROLL COUNTY — A 26-year-old Jasper County man was killed Saturday night after his vehicle struck a tree on a rural county road in northwestern Carroll County.
Justin Patton, of DeMotte, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was ejected from his vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, which had struck a tree near County Road 1200 West and County Road 600 North, near the banks of the Tippecanoe River.
According to police, Carroll County E911 received a report of a single vehicle crash possibly involving downed power lines. Police said Patton appeared to be traveling north along County Road 1200 West when his vehicle left the road, hit a tree and rolled down an embankment near the river and burst into flames. Police said Patton was found lying near the car but was ejected from it before it caught fire.
Although police are continuing their investigation, they said drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.
Investigating/Responding First Responders included: Carroll County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Drew Yoder; Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jensyn Reef; Delphi Officer Alex Parkinson; White County Sheriff’s Office; Delphi Tri-Township Territory Volunteer Fire Department; Indiana Conservation Officers; Indiana State Police-Lafayette and Peru districts; Carroll County Coroner Kristen Enoch; Carroll County EMS; and Monticello Fire and Rescue.