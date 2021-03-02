ANGOLA — A Jasper County man was arrested and charged March 1 with a bevy of felonies and misdemeanors after leading police on a lengthy vehicle pursuit in northeastern Indiana.
Mark Allen Cates, 57, of DeMotte, was charged with nine infractions that include resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; two counts of possession of stolen property, both Level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Indiana State Police troopers from the Fort Wayne post said it began around 1:30 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 69/Indiana 120 interchange north of Angola after they spotted a black GMC Sierra pickup truck displaying a stolen license plate.
Police stopped the truck, driven by Cates, near Old US 27 and Indiana 120, before he allegedly sped off and started a 30-minute chase that ran through central Steuben County. Police said the chase ran off-road several times through fields and wooded areas around Crooked Lake. Cates crashed the truck through a fence, ran over a mailbox and nearly struck one of the ISP troopers during the chase.
Police said Cates was able to avoid several stop-stick deployments but were able to deflate his truck’s tires with an attempt on County Road 600 West north of US 20. Cates continued, police said, to drive the truck until it became inoperable a short time later.
Cates was then taken into police custody without further incident.
Cates was transported to the Steuben County Jail, where he was booked and will remain pending an initial hearing.