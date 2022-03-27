DeMotte Library parking lot project begins

DeMOTTE — Work is now under way on the DeMotte Library Parking Lot Project, a project that has been eagerly anticipated and meets two of Jasper County Public Library’s long-range plan goals.
Those goals include being a welcoming community hub and to engage staff and community in lifelong learning.
Work is expected to be complete this summer and will result in 29 parking spaces, a story walk, a dry creek bed featuring a bridge and native plants, and a new program area in front of the main library entrance. Handicap parking spaces will be available.
"It has long been a goal of our library board to offer new and additional parking and eliminate the hilly drive that patrons currently use to exit our front parking lot,"said Patty Stringfellow, director of the Jasper County Public Library. "Our new parking lot, which will be built just south of our current parking lot, will have a much easier entrance and exit."
Stringfellow said while she and the library staff are excited about the new parking area, they want people to think of the library as a destination point and "a place to linger, enjoy a story, participate in a program, and enjoy nature."
The library has erected a time-lapse camera to capture the work of the project for historical purposes and human interest.
"Adding a time-lapse camera is another first for the library, but we think it is an exciting element,” Stringfellow said. The recording, she added, will be made available for the public to view.
Mohler Architects created the design for the library project and will oversee the construction which will be completed by the Hamstra Group Inc.