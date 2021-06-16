DeMOTTE — Cameron Moberg is a mural artist who had an interesting upbringing in the world of street art. He and Jasper County Tourism conducted an event June 8 that welcomed citizens of DeMotte to help Moberg start the mural painted on the side of the Valley Collision Center.
Moberg, who loved art from a young age, told citizens of DeMotte that his “youngest memories are of art. It wasn’t even something that I was naturally gifted at.”
When Moberg was in second grade, his mother would hold art shows for him in a local coffee shop.
“That encouragement truly helped me at a young age,” he said, adding that art “instilled a passion in me, and it became an addiction.”
As Moberg began to age into adulthood, he began to realize he was just a harmful “knucklehead graffiti artist” spray painting on the walls instead of doing something that would benefit his community.
Moberg realized that his “own taxes were paying to clean up what I was doing.” Moberg knew that he wanted to do something that would aid his own community, which is how Moberg came into the world of mural art.
Moberg’s first mural was in Rensselaer. It was the large bird on the side of Ember’s restaurant. Since then, Moberg has brought over about 100 large-scale murals to the state of Indiana. Moberg has also put on a festival for his art in Lafayette.
Alongside his work in Indiana, Moberg has created murals in his home state of California.
One of the more unique pieces that Moberg had a chance to paint was a large bird on the side of an orphanage in China.
People passing by will see Moberg painting many bird paintings, and there is a reason for those wonderful wings. Moberg said, “the reasoning for the lots of birds I paint is because of the weightlessness and freedom I feel when I’m painting. It’s just me and the wall.”
The mural in DeMotte can be described from Moberg as “realism presented in an abstract way.”
The mural is located at 1304 S. Halleck St.