JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County officials held their annual delinquent property tax sale on Oct. 16.
The sale was conducted by county auditor Kimberly K. Grow and treasurer Donya G. Jordan.
A property tax sale is required to be held in each Indiana county for those properties where an owner of real estate fails to pay the property taxes from the previous year’s first property tax bill installment. A tax lien on the property may be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the tax obligation.
The owners of the properties sold at the tax sale have one year to pay the delinquent property taxes, costs and penalties to keep the property. The sale, conducted by SRI Incorporated of Indianapolis on behalf of the Jasper County, offered 23 parcels to 17 bidders. SRI conducts tax sales in over 100 counties in Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Louisiana and Iowa.
This year’s sale resulted in the collection of $114,243.39 from owners and buyers. Forty-six parcels had all taxes, penalties and costs paid in full.
“Tax sales are a necessary function of county government,” Jordan said. “It is only fair to the people who pay their property taxes every year to pursue those that do not pay.”
For the seventh properties that did not sell, the county commissioners acquire a tax lien. They may then offer these properties to the public at a sale at a later date.
“It is our ultimate goal to return these properties to the tax rolls as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Grow said. “Property owned by people that pay their property taxes ensure our local government services are fully funded.”
For more information on property tax sales, visit www.sriservices.com.