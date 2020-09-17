RENSSELAER — Circle Supply, Inc., in partnership with the True Value Foundation, is providing free health and safety kits to Rensselaer Central Middle School through the newly-created Education Heroes Safety campaign.
To ensure the health and safety of students, teachers, administrators and staff at local schools, Circle Supply True Value is donating kits that consist of hand sanitizer, KN-95 masks and hand soap.
At the beginning of the pandemic, True Value Manufacturing retooled its EasyCare paint production facility in Cary, Illinois, to produce FDA-approved hand sanitizer and other essential cleaning products to meet unprecedented nationwide consumer demand for health and cleaning essentials.
In August, the True Value Foundation decided to go even further to address the growing public need for these products as schools reopened, launching the Educational Heroes Safety campaign. This collaborative effort between the company and its independent retailers aims to keep America’s kids learning while keeping our frontline educational heroes safe.