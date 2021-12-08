RENSSELAER — The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce gave accolades to several area businesses and individuals who positively impacted the community, during their annual awards banquet on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Each year the chamber recognizes businesses, governmental entities, organizations, and individuals who are working to enhance the Greater Rensselaer area.
The chamber also celebrates the milestones or anniversaries of companies within the last year.
Chamber president Samantha Joslyn welcomed those who attended the banquet and said she was thankful they could gather. Last year, the chamber did not host an annual banquet because of the pandemic.
“The chamber has felt the support from the community, and we hope that the community has felt the support of the chamber these last few years that have not been easy for communities, let alone small communities like Rensselaer,” Joslyn said. “2020 and 2021 have been unusual years for everyone. I would say we have made some significant changes in the last year, and we are trying to find ways to help serve the membership the best we can.”
Joslyn mentioned a few of the chamber's activities, including bringing back the holiday parade that happened earlier this month. She also welcomed three new chamber members: Walmart, Sage Bridal and Rule Auto.
“While we have not had a bunch of new members this year, I am super excited about the membership that we have brought in," Joslyn said. “It is amazing to see how our community is supporting each other through local businesses."
The support of businesses has allowed the chamber to be part of several ribbon cuttings that welcomed new businesses and celebrated changes local companies are making.
Joslyn said the beautification award is given to businesses or entities that have made significant improvements “that will ultimately have a positive impact on the City of Rensselaer.” She used the example of companies making renovations or moving into vacant storefronts.
Beautification awards were given to the City of Rensselaer, Main Street Rensselaer, Edward Jones, Rule Auto, Walmart, Rensselaer Pet Care, Jasper County Economic Development Organization, Sage Bridal, the Ren Art Wlk and Fenwick Farms.
Along with the beautification award, the chamber recognized businesses or entities that celebrated anniversaries, including the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department (125 years), Jasper County Courthouse (125 years), Donaldson Company Inc. (105 years), Walter’s Auto Electric (70 years), Campbell Printing Company (70 years), Midway Electronics (65 years), Jasper County Historical Society (55 years), Chief Industries Inc. (55 years), Smith Farm Store (50 years), Rensselaer Pet Care (30 years), Short Cuts by Kim (25 years), Vision Ag (20 years) and Midway Net (20 years).
“I think that having businesses that have been around 70 years is a pretty fantastic achievement for our community and shows what’s special about Rensselaer that people want to stay here, raise their families here, and even come back here,” Joslyn said. “We thank all of our businesses plus the many members that may not have an anniversary but that they have chosen Rensselaer to be their home.”
Three special awards were also given during the banquet. The awards include the Business of the Year, the Citizen of the Year and the Good Neighbor Award.
The first individual award was given to Dylan Perry, who is this year’s recipient of the Good Neighbor Award. Perry is a Boy Scout from Troop 152 that recently completed his Eagle Scout project. The Good Neighbor Award is given to individuals who have shown the true spirit of “our neighborhood.”
Perry is a student at Rensselaer Central High School. His Eagle Scout project that can be seen at the Jasper County Fairgrounds is a tribute to the military and first responders.
Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood was presented the Citizen of the Year Award. The award was given to him because of his work to make the city a “wonderful place to live and work.”
“I have always enjoyed working with the chamber and having a good relationship,” Wood said. “I hope that relationship continues.”
This year, Alliance Bank was named the Business of the Year.
“This is a thank you for all that you are doing,” Joslyn said. “If you look at their Facebook, you see what they are doing in so many communities and how they are making such an impact in so many lives.”
Joslyn applauded Alliance Bank for making a difference in the lives of Rensselaer residents and Jasper County.
“We appreciate the community, and that’s what we strive to do is help our local people grow,” said Julie Evers, Alliance Bank Rensselaer Branch Office Manager.
The prestigious President’s Award wasn’t given during the awards banquet but during the chamber meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The recipient was unable to attend the banquet and Joslyn wanted to personally thank the award winner, Pat Fox.
Joslyn said Fox was given the award because of “all of her work for the chamber, stepping up and stepping in, as well as for recognition for the tireless hours she puts in for the community of Rensselaer in so many other ways. I could not think of a better person this year to receive the award.”
For more information about the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce, visit rensselaerchamber.com.