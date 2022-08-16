Kevin Bender

BENDER

The Bank of Wolcott and Carroll White REMC would like to honor and express our appreciation for Kevin M. Bender, Bank of Wolcott Board Chair and Carroll White REMC board member and past President. Kevin passed away at his home in rural Carroll County, on Aug. 10, surrounded by his wife and three sons.

Known by many for various reasons, Kevin spent over 40 years in the banking industry. He began his career at Camden State Bank and spent the last 30 years at Bank of Wolcott as a lender, president and CEO, and chairman of the board. During his time at Bank of Wolcott, not only did Kevin have a loyal following of customers, but he was also highly regarded by bank employees, directors, shareholders, and members of the community.

