The Bank of Wolcott and Carroll White REMC would like to honor and express our appreciation for Kevin M. Bender, Bank of Wolcott Board Chair and Carroll White REMC board member and past President. Kevin passed away at his home in rural Carroll County, on Aug. 10, surrounded by his wife and three sons.
Known by many for various reasons, Kevin spent over 40 years in the banking industry. He began his career at Camden State Bank and spent the last 30 years at Bank of Wolcott as a lender, president and CEO, and chairman of the board. During his time at Bank of Wolcott, not only did Kevin have a loyal following of customers, but he was also highly regarded by bank employees, directors, shareholders, and members of the community.
Bank of Wolcott’s President and CEO Jeremy Siegle said, “Kevin’s leadership and sound approach to business was instrumental to the bank’s growth over the last 10 years. More importantly, Kevin’s authenticity, humility, and servant heart left a lasting impact on our employees and their families. Whether it was asking about an employee’s child, attending their high school graduation celebration, or helping an employee through challenging times, Kevin was always there.”
Kevin joined the REMC board of directors in 2008, being elected Board President in 2017, a position he held until this year. Current Board President Kent Zimpfer said of his passing, “Kevin was a man of incredible integrity and showed humility in both his roles for CWREMC and the Bank of Wolcott. His leadership was respected by all that knew him. He truly has a servant’s heart. He had a saying in our boardroom that I will never forget, ‘We are Servant Leaders for our community.’ He helped lead the cooperative in a new direction that we will follow for years to come. He will be greatly missed by his second family at Carroll White REMC.”
In 2020, Kevin was elected to the Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) board of directors which is a finance cooperative who services rural electric cooperatives across the nation. His District 4 included Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. CFC Chief Executive Officer Andrew Don commented, “Kevin’s strong financial and rural utility background made him an insightful contributor to the CFC Board of Directors. His keen intellect coupled with his calm and warm demeanor will be greatly missed by both the Board of Directors and the CFC staff. It has been an honor to work with him since he joined the CFC family two years ago. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and co-op friends.”
In honor of Kevin’s service, $750 will be donated in Kevin’s name to Junior Achievement.