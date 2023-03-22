RENSSELAER — The seven rural township trustees of the Rensselaer Central School District are accepting applications for a member to the Rensselaer Central School Board for District 2.
District 2 is located outside the city limits, east of U.S. 231 and north of State Road 114. All applicants for this seat must reside within the District 2 limits.
District 2 is currently represented by Charlie Parrish.
The four-year application will run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.
Interested applicants are requested to submit a letter of intent along with a short resume to the township trustees by April 7. Addresses may be obtained by contacting Dain Hayworth, Marion Township Trustee, at 219-866-7740 or your township trustee.
Interviews for those submitting applications will be held in early April.