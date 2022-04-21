RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central School Corporation teachers, administrators and board members were invited to meet with the three candidates for State Representative District 16 at a forum on Wednesday, April 27 at Tri-County High School.
Republican primary candidates Kendell Culp of Rensselaer, Barbara Neihouser of Francesville and Bryan Washburn of DeMotte — who are vying for the District 16 seat to be vacated later this year by retiring legislator Douglas Gutwein of Francesville — are scheduled to be on hand to discuss education concerns with teaching professionals beginning at 4 p.m., CST (5 p.m., EST) at Tri-County.
Other schools from the district, including Tri-County, North White and Twin Lakes, have also been invited to the forum.
The Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association extended an invitation to the RCSC board members during a board meeting on Tuesday, April 19.
Some legislators in Indiana have drafted controversial bills over the past few sessions, according to the Indiana State Teachers Association, which deemed some bills detrimental to its teachers if they had passed. District 16 candidates are expected to address some of those concerns and others by local classroom instructors.
Some recent bills that caught the attention of ISTA and its members included:
SB 2: Legislators passed a bill ensuring schools receive full funding for virtual days during the pandemic.
SB 17: A book banning bill that the ISTA said would have opened up libraries for prosecution. It was defeated.
SB 167 and HB 1134: Two nationally driven bills that would have prevented students’ freedom to learn, increased teacher workload and put up barriers to students’ social-emotional health. They were also defeated.
SR 31: Passed a resolution to highlight the Community Schools model and encourage its practices across Indiana.
SR 41: Passed a resolution to study the pay and working conditions of Education Support Professionals.
HB 1072: A bill that would have forced districts to share referendum funds with charter schools. It was defeated.
HB 1130: Passed a bill that requires school boards to reasonably provide for public comment.
HB 1182: A bill that would have inserted party politics into school board races by requiring candidates to declare a party. It was defeated.
School projects
The Rensselaer Central School Board also received an update on school projects at two of the corporation’s four buildings: the middle school and high school. The middle school will involve replacing old boilers, while the high school will see repairs to its pool area and a large portion of its roof and relocating and building new tennis courts.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said the diving well to the south of the pool has been the laborious job thus far. Workers cut out the six-inch rim around the pool for better drainage. More water can be added as well.
The diving pool features four-inch concrete at the bottom of the well, but that will need to be bumped up to six inches, Craig said. He will receive two estimates on what the cost will be to add the two inches, which can be done by adding more concrete on top or tearing out the bottom of the well and adding it there.
Prior to the start of construction at the pool, Craig said the diving well was the biggest mystery until workers actually began probing it. Now that workers have a better idea of what is needed, a plan of attack can be developed.
Craig added that an extra $250,000 was inserted into the bid package for unexpected costs at the pool area. He said that money could be used for the diving well.
Craig did add that the corporation will save $80,000 on the cost of the roof and $70,000 on the tennis courts, translating into an overall savings of $150,000. The corporation could use that money in other areas.
The corporation set aside enough money to buy materials for the roof. Meanwhile, RCSC’s decision to pour concrete for the tennis courts instead of using asphalt, which requires constant maintenance when it develops cracks, is also a money saver, he said.