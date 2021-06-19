Veld on Trinity Christian’s 2021 spring Dean’s List
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights released the college’s Dean’s List for spring 2021.
Among those honored was Erin Veld of DeMotte. The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. Adult undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.8 or better in 6 or more graded credits earn a spot.
