ANGOLA, Ind. — The Trine University Wind Ensemble presented its spring concert on Sunday, May 1, in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.
The wind ensemble, under the direction of Mark Kays, head of Trine’s Department of Music, will perform works by British composers: Bridget Hoffman of Wheatfield, who plays bass clarinet, and Jonathan Allen of Medaryville, who plays flute, are members of the ensemble. Among the works performed included:
• “Flourish For Glorious John” by Ralph Vaughan Williams;
• “English Folk Song Suite” by Ralph Vaughan Williams;
• “Sea Songs” by Ralph Vaughan Williams;
• “Pomp and Circumstance #1” by Edward Elgar;
• “Crown Imperial” by William Walton.