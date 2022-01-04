GREENCASTLE — A pair of local students were named to the DePauw University Dean’s List for fall of 2021.
Aidan Geleott, a freshman from Rensselaer, and Brooke Schrombeck of Hebron earned spots on the list.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well earned achievement!
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes, with 95% of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.
DePauw is ranked 5th for study abroad, and 80% of students receive academic credit for off-campus study, including internships, independent projects and service work.
The university is ranked in the top 20 for both graduate salaries and internship opportunities among private institutions, 8th for Fulbright Scholars, 8th for producing top business executives, 8th for graduate salaries, and 2nd for Teach For America employees. Its graduates have a 90% acceptance rate for medical school and an 80% acceptance rate for law school, both well above the national average.