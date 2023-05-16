In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, the University of Southern Indiana Dean’s List has been released for the 2023 Spring Semester.
Dr. Mohammed Khayum, USI Provost, announced a total of 1,791 undergraduate students were named to the Dean’s List, including DeMotte’s Halle Gutwein and Hebron’s Meghan Bateman.
Graduate students are not eligible for the Dean’s List.
Undergraduate students must achieve a 3.5 or better semester GPA (on a 4.0 system) to be named to the list. Students earning no incomplete (IN) or missing (Z) grades for the term and earning letter grades of computable point value (Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory and Pass/No Pass graded courses do not apply) in 12 or more semester hours, with a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0, are named to the list.
Founded in 1965, the University of Southern Indiana enrolls nearly 9,200 dual credit, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students in more than 130 areas of study. A public higher education institution, located on a beautiful 1,400-acre campus in Evansville, Indiana, USI offers programs through the College of Liberal Arts, Romain College of Business, College of Nursing and Health Professions and the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education. The University offers study-abroad opportunities in more than 60 countries and hosts international students from around the globe. USI is a Carnegie Foundation Community Engaged University and offers continuing education and special programs to more than 15,000 participants annually through Outreach and Engagement. USI is online at USI.edu.