NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Several local students from Jasper County earned recognition on Manchester University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
They include:
• Emily Ewen of Wolcott. Ewen is majoring in English/language arts education.
• Erin Hickle of Wolcott. Hickle is majoring in digital media.
• Sylvia Pritt of Wheatfield. Pritt is majoring in mathematics.
• Terri Roach of Wheatfield. Roach is majoring in psychology.
• Lyriel Steinberg of Wheatfield. Steinberg is majoring in elementary education.
• Aidan Stevens of Rensselaer. Stevens is majoring in psychology.
• Keegan Stevens of Rensselaer. Stevens is majoring in exercise science/fitness.
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List.
To graduate with distinction, a candidate for the bachelor’s degree must have completed a minimum of 96 semester hours at Manchester University and accumulated a grade point average that falls in the ranges outlined below:
• summa cum laude 3.950-4.000
• magna cum laude 3.850-3.949
• cum laude 3.650-3.849
Tolkamp named
to Dean’s List at Biola University
LA MIRADA, Calif. — Kaiden Tolkamp was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.
Tolkamp from Demotte, IN was one of approximately 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2020. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. It was recently recognized as one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 rankings.
Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service — equipping men and women in mind and character to impact the world for the Lord Jesus Christ. With more than 6,000 students at its Southern California campus and around the world, Biola’s nine schools offer more than 150 academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels.
For more information, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.