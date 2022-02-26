ANGOLA, Ind. — The Trine University Wind Ensemble celebrated the 20th anniversary of the "The Lord of the Rings" movies with a concert featuring music from the epic film series on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Two members of the ensemble are local students Bridget Hoffman of Wheatfield and Jonathan Allen of Medaryville.
Hoffman, who is majoring in forensic science at Trine, plays the bass clarinet with the wind ensemble, while Allen, a science education/biology major at Trine, plays the flute.
This free concert was held in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The wind ensemble is under the direction of Prof. Mark Kays, chair of Trine's Music Department.
The Wind Ensemble performed music from "The Hobbit," conducted by assistant director Hunter Poole. The ensemble also performed "Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers," and "Return of the King," featuring solos on bodhran (Celtic drum), high E-flat Celtic whistle and low D Celtic whistle, and vocalist Elena Parshall singing "Into the West," accompanied by Donovan Hall on classical guitar.
All the works were composed by Howard Shore for the film soundtracks.
