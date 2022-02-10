ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 term.
To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Locally, Renee Conner of Francesville, Madey Flick of San Pierre and Cameron VanderMolen of Rensselaer earned spots on the list.
Local students were also named to Trine’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 term, including Thomas Feddeler of Wheatfield and Zachary Thomas of DeMotte.
To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
