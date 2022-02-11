Linzee Jones named to Millikin University fll 2021 Dean's List
DECATUR, Ill. — Linzee Jones, of Hebron, is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.
The students named to the Dean's List at Millikin University are listed in alphabetical order according to last name.
Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Healey on UW-Platteville lists
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced its Chancellor’s and Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2021 semester.
Rensselaer’s Alexis Healey, a student in agricultural business, was selected to both lists. Healey earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the fall to earn a spot on the Chancellor’s List.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. In 2021, UW-Platteville was named the best public institution in Wisconsin for value by Payscale.
Gull earns spot on Xavier’s Dean’s List
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Rensselaer’s Alex Gull has earned a spot on Xavier University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
To earn a spot, students must complete at least six credit hours for letter grades with a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Gull is a student in Xavier’s College of Professional Services.