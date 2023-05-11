Messman, Schultz
inducted into academic honor society at Purdue
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
William Messman of Rensselaer at Purdue University
Taylor Schultz of DeMotte at Purdue University
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Rensselaer student named to Order of the Engineer
ANGOLA — Seventy-seven in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.
Cameron VanderMolen of Rensselaer, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was among the students honored during the April 26 ring ceremony in Best Hall.
The ring ceremony is the public induction of candidates into the Order of the Engineer, a fellowship of engineers who are trained in science and technology and dedicated to the practice, teaching or administration of their profession.
During the ceremony, engineering students are invited to accept the Obligation of the Engineer and a stainless steel ring is placed on the smallest finger of the working hand. The obligation is a formal statement of an engineer’s responsibilities to the public and to the profession. Both the order and the obligation serve to stimulate public recognition by engineers of two basic principles: that the primary purpose of the engineering profession is the protection of the public health, safety and welfare; and that all members of the engineering profession share a common bond.
Trine University conducted its first ring ceremony in November 1978.
