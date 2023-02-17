Healey on Dean’s List at Wisconsin-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2022 semester. Locally, Alexis Healey of Rensselaer earned a spot on the list.
Healey is an undergraduate student in Agriculture Business.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Veld on Dean’s List at Trinity Christian
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college’s Dean’s List for fall 2022.
Erin Veld of Rensselaer earned a spot on the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. It is recognized for adult undergraduate students who, in a given semester, achieve a semester GPA of 3.8 or better in 6 or more credits with grade points.
Local students make Carthage College Dean’s List
KENOSHA, Wis. — More than 950 students qualified for the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Carthage College, including the following local students:
• Brennen De Jong of Rensselaer
• Katherine Retek of Rensselaer
Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
ABOUT CARTHAGE
Carthage College is raising expectations for a private college experience. It blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce.
Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on an idyllic shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the thriving corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago. Grow with Carthage: www.carthage.edu