Erica Hoffman is honored on 2023 spring Dean’s List
ROMEOVILLE, Illinois — Erica Hoffman of Hebron is among the 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
Hoffman is studying nursing at Lewis University’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
Ellie G Eisses named to Campbellsville University’s spring 2023 President’s List
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Kentucky — The academic honors President’s List for the spring 2023 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Ellie G. Eisses of DeMotte was among those earning spots on the list.
The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2023 academic honors list includes a total of 875 students, with 398 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average and 477 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Katie Lietz of Wolcott awarded degree from University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Katie Lietz of Wolcott has received a master’s degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Library & Information Studies.
UA awarded over 5,885 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.
Area students
on Manchester University spring 2023 Dean’s List
NORTH MANCHESTER, Indiana — Manchester University congratulates 347 undergraduate students who were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List.
Local students to earn a spot on the list included Jillian Adamczyk of Hebron, who is majoring in Exercise Science & Fitness; Juliana Barlog of DeMotte, Accounting; Jessie Ringen of Rensselaer, Biology-Chemistry; Alisyn Risner of Wheatfield, Elementary Education; Terri Roach of Wheatfield, Psychology; and Aidan Stevens of Rensselaer, Psychology.
Undergratuate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List.
