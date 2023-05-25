Students named to Trine University President’s List
ANGOLA, Indiana — Several local students were named to the President’s List at Trine University students for the spring 2023 term. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
The following area students earned President’s List honors:
• Thomas Feddeler of Wheatfield, majoring in Accounting.
• Hunter Pogue of Monon, majoring in Business Administration
• Renee Conner of Francesville, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure
• Lakin Webb of Rensselaer, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Kayleah Devries of Rensselaer, majoring in Psychology-BS
Autumn Lattimer named
to SNHU Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Autumn Lattimer of Brook has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2023 Dean’s List.
The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Area Trine University
students complete degrees
ANGOLA, Indiana — Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the Spring 2023 semester.
The following area students completed their degrees:
• Jonathan Allen of Medaryville, majoring in Biology
• Renee Conner of Francesville, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure
• Thomas Feddeler of Wheatfield, majoring in Accounting and MBA
• Alec Schultz of Rensselaer, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Zachary Thomas of DeMotte, majoring in Social Studies Education
• Cameron VanderMolen of Rensselaer, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Several local students earned spots on the Olivet Nazarene University’s Dean’s List this spring.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Among those earning Dean’s List status were:
• Rachel Akers of DeMotte
• Abigail Bennett of DeMotte
• Abby Ebbens of DeMotte
• Elizabeth Eenigenburg of DeMotte
• Elyse Eenigenburg of DeMotte
• Morgan Schaafsma of DeMotte
• Gavin Secviar of DeMotte
• Abigail Stegenga of DeMotte
• Ryan Williams of Hebron
• Madison Zeldenrust of Wheatfield
Cedarville Dean’s Honor
List for spring 2023
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Meleahna Williams of Rensselaer and Hope Slusser of Hebron were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for spring 2023.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
