Rensselaer's Meleahna Williams named to fall 2022 Dean's List at Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Meleahna Williams, a Rensselaer student majoring in nursing, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Cedarville University.
Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, high graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and the #4 national ranking by the Wall Street Journal for student engagement.
For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu.
Plenty of local students on fall 2022 Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Several local students earned spots on the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Among those earning recognition were Rachel Akers, Abigail Bennett, Abby Ebbens, Elizabeth Eeningenburg, Elyse Eeningenburg, Emma Orsburn and Morgan Schaafsma of DeMotte; Ryan Williams of Hebron; and Lindsey and Madison Zeldenrust of Wheatfield.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet's 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago.
Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.
Hope Slusser named to fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Hope Slusser, a Hebron student majoring in English, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University.
Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Ellie Eisses named to Campbellsville University's fall 2022 President's List
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Ellie Eissess of DeMotte has earned a spot on Campbellsville University’s President's List for the fall 2022 semester as announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The fall 2022 academic honors list includes a total of 874 students, with 364 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average and 510 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.