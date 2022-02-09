HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University (PNW) 2021 fall semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,703 undergraduate students, including several local students, for their academic achievement.
Students who have completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the fall, qualified for Dean’s List recognition by sustaining an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students who earned spots on the list include:
Amber N. Lee of Kankakee, Illinois, and Kevin D. Pietrucha of Monticello, Indiana.
Paige N. Bachorski, Jacqueline M. Campnell, Matthew J. DeGroot, McKenzie L. Dinga, Adolfo A. Egura, Amber L. Ellis, Elijah R. Gott, Jenna A. Harrell, Amber M. Parlaff, Joshua W. Poortinga, Kathryn S. Eisner, Seth M. Sheptock, Daniel S. VanKley, Colin J. Wheeler and Peyton A. Zimmerman of DeMotte, Indiana.
Claudia G. Bono, Drake Claypool, Brittiny Fonte, Jaylene R. Haugland, Cheyenne R. Montozzi, Tyler S. Simon, Alexis M. Rhoades, Nicole A. Schmidt, Kyra L. Stater and Victoria Zupanoski of Hebron, Indiana.
Sophia L. Hollopeter, Anna L. Hooks, Lisa M. Kluga and Jason M. Moore of Lake Village, Indiana.
Blake M. Carden of Morocco, Indiana.
Ricky L. Schrombeck of Rensselaer, Indiana.
Shelby R. Crane, Halle M. Ott, Julianna P. Phelps, Emilee Porter, Patrick T. Shepard, Lyrial I. Steinberg and Audrey J. Wright of Wheatfield, Indiana.
The spring semester Dean’s List includes 1,207 Indiana residents from 82 communities; 386 Illinois residents from 141 communities; 29 Wisconsin residents; 17 Michigan residents; three students each from Arizona, California, Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio; and one student each from Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
PNW international students from 24 countries were also represented, including seven students from Spain, five students from China; four students each from Germany and India; three students each from Nigeria and South Korea; two students each from Canada and Saudi Arabia; and one student each from Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Egypt, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nepal, Serbia, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, Trinidad-Tobago, Turkey and Zambia.
Purdue University Northwest
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.