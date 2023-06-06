Bierma, Garcia on
Wabash College’s Dean’s List
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Two Jasper County students have earned spots on the Wabash College Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
Noah Bierma of Rensselaer and Hugo Garcia of DeMotte were among 371 students who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 point scale for the semester.
Located in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and founded in 1832, Wabash College is a private liberal arts college, which teaches men to think critically, act responsibly, lead effectively and live humanely.
Sheets on Iowa State Dean’s List
AMES, Iowa — More than 9,800 Iowa State University students, including Sarah Sheets of Rensselaer, were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by earning spots on the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work to be named to the list.
Sheets is majoring in public relations at Iowa State.
Maienbrook named
to DePauw University’s
spring 2023 Dean’s List
GREENCASTLE — Amzie Maienbrook of Rensselaer has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement!
Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution ranked in the top 45 liberal arts colleges in the nation and as the number one liberal arts college in the state of Indiana. DePauw enables students to elevate their academic experience through an intensive, interdisciplinary education.
Students make connections, enthusiastically take on rigorous classwork and passionately pursue both study abroad and internship experiences.
Nearly 90% of students participate in internships off-campus and/or study abroad.