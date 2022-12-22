Wheatfield’s Roach awarded Colburn Scholarship
NORTH MANCHESTER — Terri Roach of Wheatfield has been awarded the Donald L. Colburn Scholarship at Manchester University.
A graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, Roach is majoring in psychology at the campus in North Manchester, Indiana.
This endowed scholarship fund was established by former students of Donald L. Colburn in appreciation for his 30 years of teaching in the Psychology Department and for his unique manner of interpreting the clinical process and facilitating field experiences in clinical settings. Priority consideration is given to junior or senior students with outstanding academic ability in psychology who show promise of a career in a clinical or educational setting.
San Pierre’s Thomason awarded Nixon Memorial Scholarship
NORTH MANCHESTER — George Thomason of San Pierre has been awarded the Joseph H. Nixon Memorial Scholarship at Manchester University.
The North Judson-San Pierre Jr/Sr High School graduate is majoring in Political Science at the school in North Manchester, Indiana.
This endowed scholarship fund was established by a generous gift from Joseph H. Nixon of Wabash, Indiana, a longtime friend of Manchester and a trustee for many years.
