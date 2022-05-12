JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County REMC’s Operation Round Up recipients have been chosen for this quarter and the co-op’s members’ spare change is helping some interesting local projects.
All funds come from Jasper County REMC members who “round up” their electric bills. Round Up funds are keeping the Arts alive this quarter, including the KV Dance Team, Valley Players and Fendig Theater performances and Little Cousin Jasper festival music. Funds will also benefit local education, including Junior Achievement for Kankakee Valley and Rensselaer Central, summer library programs, St. Augustine playground upgrade and West-Central CTE program. Funds this quarter will help youth outdoor activities, including Boy Scout Troops 167 and 177 will get some camping gear and Rensselaer softball and baseball to fix a field and get some gear. “Lastly, but certainly not least, those struggling in our communities will gain assistance through the pennies being shared for food, supplies and counseling through the Ministerial Association and GracePoint Counseling,” REMC said. “We know we speak for all of our recipients when we say 'thank you' for sharing your spare change to make a difference in your communities through the REMC Operation Round Up program. Over $750,000 dollars has been awarded to community efforts since the program was started in 2004.”
Operation Round Up applications will be accepted again in June and money will be distributed in July. The applications are at www.jasperremc.com/operation-round-up.