JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson recently presented Life Saving awards to Jasper County Sgt. Richard Trail and Newton County Drug Task Force Officer Vincent Lowe for their tireless determination during a report of a missing adult last month.
According to JCSD, the department received a call of a missing adult on Sept. 14. He was identified as Lee. P. Garland of Fair Oaks and his daughter reported she had not heard from her father since earlier that morning which was unusual.
The daughter described Garland as being elderly, on numerous medications and had recently been showing signs of disorientation/dementia.
A Silver Alert was issued for Garland and a GPS ping of his cellphone showed a location just into Illinois. The Kankakee County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office was contacted and searched for Garland but was unable to locate him.
On Sept. 15, Trail and Lowe took it upon themselves to continue the search for Garland and/or his vehicle in the area of the last GPS cellphone ping. They both would later locate the Fair Oaks man walking on a dirt road just inside Illinois and medical assistance was requested to the location.
Williamson said without Trail and Lowe’s dedication and determination in finding Mr. Garland, he would have most likely perished.
Williamson presented Trail and Lowe with their awards in JCSD’s squad room last week. Also present at the award ceremony was Newton County Prosecutor Jeffrey Drinski.