RENSSELAER — Two area men were arrested for theft and possession of drugs after Rensselaer Police Department officers investigated suspicious activity on the 500 block of South College Avenue earlier this month.

According to RPD, Derek Brown, 32, of DeMotte, and Christopher Bonakowski, 42, of Morocco, were charged with possession of cocaine (a Level 4 felony), possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe. The last three charges are Level 6 felonies.

