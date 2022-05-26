Rensselaer set for Monday at 11 a.m.
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer American Legion Post 29 will hold Memorial Day services at Weston Cemetery on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
U.S. Navy veteran Jeff Phillips with serve as the guest speaker and Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood, an Army veteran, will emcee the event.
DeMotte Legion to
honor vets Monday
DeMOTTE — American Legion Post 440 in DeMotte will hold Memorial Day services to honor local veterans and fallen comrades of all wars at five locations beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The Post 440 Honor Guard will present the colors and conduct services at the following locations (times are approximate):
• Catholic Cemetery at 8:30 a.m.
• Holland Cemetery at 9 a.m.
• DeMotte Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
• Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village at 10 a.m.
• The Veterans Plaza (downtown DeMotte) at 10:30 a.m.
The Memorial Day message will be provided by guest speaker Dan Lewandowski at 11 a.m. at the Post 440 building. Lewandowski is a member of Post 440.
A 21-gun salute will honor all veterans with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend.