INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) recently announced two locally-owned farms from his district received the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
The Arndt farm, located in Pulaski County, received a Sesquicentennial Award, and the Werner farm, located in LaPorte County, received a Centennial Award.
Other families of note to earn awards were the Guard/Gordon family of Newton County, which was established in 1866 to earn a Sesquicentennial award, and the Mattix family of White County, established in 1921 to earn a Centennial award.
"Hoosiers lost many opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to family farms like these, fresh food was always available," Charbonneau said. "Congratulations to these farmers and their impressive achievement in longevity."
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. Instituted in 1976, the program recognizes the impact these family farms have made on the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. In the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 51 Hoosier Homestead Awards to families last week at the Indiana State Museum in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
“For generations, each of the families honored today have been committed to Indiana, to agriculture and to their families,” Crouch said. “The past year has been challenging in many ways but our agriculture industry remains strong. Hoosier farmers are a big reason why Indiana remains the 10th largest farming state. I was grateful to have the opportunity to present this award to these historic farming families.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years, respectively.
Two families were recognized with the Bicentennial Award during the ceremony; the Weinantz farm from Bartholomew County was established in 1820 and the Hall farm from Orange County was established in 1818.
“The Hoosier Homestead program is a testament to the resiliency of our Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “Each of these families have played a significant role in the heritage of our state and I am certain their legacy will continue for years to come.”
To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead Award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.hm.